Cheetos debuts limited-edition Flamin’ Hot puffs with ghost pepper

If you can gobble up a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos without your mouth feeling like it may actually burst into flames, the brand may have a new snack just for you.

The new Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Smoky Ghost Pepper Puffs are dusted with the powder of ghost peppers, which is one of the hottest peppers in the world, measuring at more than 1 million Scoville Heat Units (listed on the scale as bhut jolokia).

Cheetos says the new flavor adds “burn, smoky flavor and a hint of sweetness” to the traditional Flamin’ Hot snack; they’re also the first Cheetos Puffs with a smoky flavor. In an email to Simplemost, the brand says the “slow-building heat” of the puffs will “take snackers by surprise and bring the spicy snacking game to all-new heights.”

The puffs are available exclusively in Walmart stores and online, plus on Frito-Lay’s website. But they’re only available for a limited time between May 22 to Aug. 14, so you’ll want to grab them soon. You’ll find them in 2.3-ounce bags for $2.49 and 7-ounce bags for $5.69.

If you don’t think you can handle that much heat, the Flamin’ Hot line includes a few not-as-spicy snacks like regular Flamin’ Hot, Flamin’ Hot Limon and Flamin’ Hot Tangy Chili.

Cheetos also makes a Flamin’ Hot macaroni and cheese available in stores now. The brand’s mac and cheese line includes Bold & Cheesy (if you want cheese, but not heat), the aforementioned Flamin’ Hot and Cheesy Jalapeño. Made with what the brand calls “Chester’s Top-Secret Seasoning,” the pasta itself is corkscrew instead of the traditional macaroni shape as an ode to Chester the Cheetah’s tail.

Adult Cheetos fans can also enjoy the snack as a Bloody Mary topping, or you can turn up the heat this Thanksgiving by covering your turkey in crushed Cheetos — either spicy or just cheesy.

Other new spicy foods you’ll find in stores right now include Campbell’s ghost pepper chicken noodle soup, SpaghettiOs with Frank’s RedHot and spicy ketchup from Heinz.

