Home cooks are loving this chef’s knife—and it’s on sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Every home kitchen should have a set of essential knives that perform specific everyday tasks, such as a chef’s knife and a carving knife.

Cheap knives are easy to find, but you typically get what you pay for. They may not cut well, don’t stay sharp and can quickly rust or break. However, spending hundreds of dollars on knives doesn’t fit most budgets. Fortunately, you can find well-made knives that will last at competitive prices.

Cutluxe Knives works directly with professional chefs to incorporate important details in knives that perform at gourmet levels but with accessible prices. But right now, you can get two of the company’s top-rated knives at an even better price because they’re on sale right now.

All Cutluxe knives come in a durable, padded box, making them easy to give as a wedding or housewarming gift. In addition, these knives all have a lifetime warranty against material or workmanship defects. Here’s a look at their chef’s knife and other top-rated offerings.

The Cutluxe chef’s knife is a well-balanced 8-inch knife with a razor-sharp tapered edge. The hand-sharpened blade made of high-carbon German steel is engineered to retain its sharp edge and resist rust and stains.

This chef’s knife has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars with more than 1,700 ratings. Customers who reviewed the knife say it is high quality, well-balanced and razor-sharp right out of the box.

“I work as a prep cook in a kitchen so all I do all day is use a knife and I have yet to test this at work but I gave it the tomato test and this was very impressive,” wrote Khaleb Bertsch, who also shared a photo. “VERY sharp right out of the box, feels very nice in my hand and has no imperfections.”

This product features a luxe, triple-riveted pakkawood handle and full tang (the blade extends fully through the handle). Its ergonomic design provides comfort and maneuverability when slicing, dicing, chopping and more.

This chef’s knife is 18% off, so you can get it now for $44.99.

You’ll love hosting holiday dinners with this exceptional carving knife. The 12-inch knife has a hand-sharpened, scalloped Granton blade edge, which prevents shredding and tearing when slicing meat.

It is just as capable of creating thin slices as thick ones. So, for example, along with cutting sandwich-thin slices of poultry, it can be used to slice thick pieces of ham or roast beef. You can even use it on hard-shelled produce such as pineapples or melons.

Customers appreciate that this highly-rated carving knife is comfortable to hold, even with its large size. They also report that it slices through various types of meat with no trouble and is sharp enough to cut thin slices when desired. It has a 4.8-star rating from more than 2,300 reviewers.

You can get this superior carving knife at 25% off right now for $44.99.

This 7-inch, general-purpose santoku knife is hand-sharpened for maximum sharpness and edge retention. That means you get precise slicing every time.

The artisan steel blade and ergonomic handle will make it your favorite knife for everything from meal prep to chopping meat.

Customers who reviewed this knife say it works equally well slicing soft foods, such as tomatoes, as it does on hard items, like uncooked sweet potatoes. They also appreciate the weight and ergonomic design of the santoku knife.

This versatile santoku knife has 4.8 stars with more than 1,700 reviewers weighing in. It is available for $42.99.

This knife has more than 2,300 ratings and 4.8 stars. Customers highly recommend it, saying it is easy to hold and has many everyday uses. They also say it is of excellent quality and retains its sharpness well.

“We have had this knife for almost 2 months now and since getting this knife, it’s the only knife we use in the kitchen,” wrote reviewer Randy, who also posted pictures of the utility knife. “And even after such extensive use, it’s as sharp as it was on the first day.”

This 5.5-inch kitchen knife, $34.99, is flawlessly designed with a razor-sharp, tapered blade and comfortable handle so you can easily slice anything from produce to cheese and even fillet fish.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.