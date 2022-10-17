This Chicken Spaghetti Casserole Recipe Is A Savory Crowd-Pleaser For Your Whole Family

Looking for easy weeknight dinners that won’t break the bank? Spaghetti casserole is a dish that will please the whole family. It’s savory and rich and requires just 30 minutes of prep time. With just a few basic, inexpensive ingredients, you will have a hearty dinner and likely leftovers for lunches the next day.

This recipe for Chicken Spaghetti Casserole includes chicken, mushrooms and, of course, plenty of cheese! By using cooked chicken breast (such as from a rotisserie chicken or precooked chicken from the grocery store) you will save even more time.

Start by sauteing your onion and bell pepper, then your mushrooms. Add in your chicken broth, cream of mushroom soup, cheese, mayonnaise, and spices like paprika and pepper. (You can even add in a dash of Frank’s RedHot Original hot sauce here if you like a little kick!)

Next, add your cooked spaghetti to the baking dish, and mix it with your sauce. Sprinkle panko bread crumbs on top for a bit of crunch, then bake for 30 minutes or so.

Find the full recipe at Eating Well.

You can customize this recipe to your liking, such as by swapping out chicken for beef, or keeping it totally vegetarian.

Or try this recipe for Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole from Spend with Pennies. This recipe calls for Italian sausage, and instead of using mayonnaise and fontina cheese, you will use sour cream, cottage cheese, cream cheese and mozzarella cheese. Yes, that’s a ton of cheese, but there’s a reason they call it the Million Dollar Spaghetti Casserole!

By using a tomato sauce base rather than cream of mushroom soup and chicken broth, you get something like a lasagna-baked spaghetti hybrid. Top the casserole with pats of butter and let it bake for 30-45 minutes.

Spaghetti casseroles can be made in your slow cooker too. This recipe from The Chunky Chef comes together with ground chuck, canned tomato sauce, and dried herbs like thyme and basil. You can experiment and see which version turns out to be your family’s favorite!

