Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVIII champions after beating 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs claimed victory in Super Bowl LVIII, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime with a score of 25-22.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with 3 seconds left in overtime, and the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday in the second overtime game in Super Bowl history, becoming the first repeat champs in 19 years and ninth overall.

With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third Super Bowl title in five years and firmly established themselves as a dynasty.

The Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl was the first time the NFL's new overtime rules were used.

No longer can the team that gets the ball first win it immediately with a touchdown. Both teams must posses the ball.

Butker makes late field goal, forces OT

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker forced overtime with a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to make the score 19-19.

It’s familiar territory for Kyle Shanahan.

The 49ers coach was part of the only other OT game in Super Bowl history when he was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator seven years ago. That was the 28-3 blown lead to the Patriots.

Moody makes amends with go-ahead kick

Jake Moody became the first kicker to make two 50-plus field goals in a Super Bowl –- and this one might be enough to give the 49ers the Super Bowl.

His 53-yarder with 1:53 left gave San Francisco a 19-16 lead. Moody made up for a missed extra point.

But Patrick Mahomes will get the ball. He’s shown what he can do in 13 seconds. Mahomes will have a lot more time now.

Chiefs stall in red zone, settle for tying field goal in 4th

Big stop for the 49ers.

They kept the Chiefs out of the end zone even though they had first-and-goal at the 4, forcing a tying field goal with 5:46 left.

Both teams have missed opportunities, so in that way, it’s kind of evened out.

Now Brock Purdy can shed the quarterback-manager label or Patrick Mahomes will add to his extraordinary legacy.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com