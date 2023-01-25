Chris Stapleton to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

The NFL announced the pregame entertainment lineup for the Super Bowl LVII, which will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12. Award-winning musician and songwriter Chris Stapleton has been chosen to sing the national anthem.

The eight-time Grammy winner is a prolific songwriter and one of country music’s most beloved musicians. Along with his Grammy awards, the singer has taken home a Country Music Association Award for Male Vocalist of the Year, 10 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association awards. He was also named ACM’s artist songwriter of the decade.

The artist shared the news of his upcoming performance on Twitter.

Kentucky-born Stapleton has written and co-written more than 170 songs, including six No. 1 country songs such as George Strait’s “Love’s Gonna Make It Alright” and Luke Bryan’s “Drink a Beer.” He has co-written with artists such as Sheryl Crow and Ed Sheeran, and singers including Adele, Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift have performed his songs.

Other Super Bowl Performers Announced

In addition to Stapleton’s national anthem performance, award-winning recording artist, songwriter, and producer Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL) on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD). Kotsur made history as the first deaf man to win an Oscar for his role in the film “CODA.” Colin Denny will sing “America the Beautiful.” Denny is a deaf member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. In addition, deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show, which Rihanna will headline.

The championship game will air on Fox.

