Chromebook on sale for just $269 today

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for a laptop this Black Friday, Amazon is offering a deal on a Lenovo Chromebook.

Regularly priced a $430, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook Laptop Computer is currently priced at $270, a savings of $160.

The Chromebook is unique, as it is both a laptop and tablet. With a 13″ FHD touchscreen, you can use the Lenovo Chromebook in whichever way works best to browse online, listen to music, stream movies or video chat.

The Chromebook has 8 GB memory and is easy to use, as you simply log in to your Google account and you’ll have instant access to your email, documents, calendar and more.

With around 180 reviews, the Chromebook has a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say it has good battery life, is great for streaming, the touchscreen works well and it converts from laptop to tablet with ease.

One customer who gave it a full 5 stars says it “does everything I need at a great price”.

“I have always been in the Android environment using my phone and Samsung tablet. This is the first Chromebook that I’ve ever used. It was extremely easy to set up and use,” Amazon customer James Raab wrote. “It will run my Android applications and provide me access to my Google Drive at amazing speed. I am very pleased with my purchase and would buy another if necessary. I believe they recently released a new version that has a faster processor and brighter screen.”

If you’re looking for something just a bit different, there are a few similar products you can also get a great deal on during Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

This Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop is regularly priced at $380, but is currently $290, a savings of $90. The Acer Chromebook works just like the Lenovo Chromebook, converting from a laptop to a tablet in seconds.

It has a 14-inch glass touchscreen display and along with built-in storage, it comes with 100GB of Google Drive space so all of your files are backed up automatically.

With nearly 400 reviews, it has a total rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars, with customers saying it’s easy to use, works well and is highly recommended. A few customers did say the fan is a bit loud, however, so keep that in mind if that is something that usually bothers you.

If you’d prefer just a standard laptop, this HP Chromebook 14 Laptop is also on sale. Regularly priced at $310, it is currently $210, a savings of $100.

The 14″ laptop has an Intel processor, backlit keyboard, stereo speakers and up to 13 hours and 30 minutes of battery life so you can take it with you on the go or use it for streaming your favorite shows and movies.

The laptop also has HP Fast Charge technology that charges it from 0 to 50% in approximately 45 minutes.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.