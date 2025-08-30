Community leaders encourage fathers, men, to play more active role in students' education

INDIANAPOLIS — Brother Thomas X-Williams is an author, educator and public speaker.

But one of his most important jobs is being a father.

His five children range from elementary school age to college.

“Sometimes, as fathers and as men, we are seen at the games. The basketball game, the football game. I have daughters who play volleyball and tennis. We’re there at sporting events," Williams said.

Williams is trying to shift the narrative.

He’s encouraging his male neighbors to take a more active role in their child’s academic journey.

“We aren’t necessarily just here to be the enforcer, to be the security. We’re here to also help with the development," he said.

That’s why he held a seminar called “Getting MENtally Prepared to Support Our Students” on Friday.

Three dozen men RSVPed for the session, but just a handful wound up attending.

Williams says that exemplifies the exact issue: men need to show up more.

“I always love receiving information on how to effectively communicate to the youth. I think it’s important we get this information," participant Caleb Williams said.

Williams says he wishes there were more conversations around this topic when he was a kid, and he wants to be the difference for future generations.

“School is more than just numbers and letters. It’s the discipline, the do the homework mentality," he said.

It’s not too late to get involved in this mission.

Williams facilitates a workshop called Dedication - Academics & Athletics- Disciple-Sacrifice or D.A.D.S.

It helps motivate, equip and empower dads and men to further support their students’ education from K-12.

They’re currently booking for the 2025-2026 school year.

“We’ll come inside your school. We can come in for one day, or we could break it down in sessions. We’re going over many tools and methods that will help men get involved in your school," he said.