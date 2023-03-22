Coors Light unveils beer-flavored popsicles for March Madness

Coors Light just launched a new product that blends two unexpected favorites into one: beer-flavored popsicles. The non-alcoholic popsicles, aptly called Coors-icles, are designed to evoke the taste and cool refreshment of an ice-cold Coors Light beer while helping basketball fans keep their cool during intense March Madness games.

Naturally, these ice-cold treats are only available during the NCAA tournament season, so don’t wait too long to get your hands on them. These limited-edition popsicles come in six-packs and are available to purchase via shop.coorslight.com for $20.23 per pack – while supplies last. Hurry if you want to try them, though, as they’ll only be sold online through March 24, beginning at noon EST daily.

Coors-icles are also available at over 800 bars nationwide throughout March Madness. To increase the excitement, the company launched a competition for 100 beer and basketball fans to win their own six-packs of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. The winners will be announced on April 4, following the final buzzers of the NCAA championship games.

“Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for Molson Coors Beverage Company, said in a press release. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”

Coors Light has also partnered with college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, the product’s official spokesperson. A commercial featuring Vitale has already been released:

“This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill,” Vitale said in the statement.

So, if you’re a passionate college basketball and Coors Light fan, be sure to try out the refreshing new product while the limited stock lasts.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.