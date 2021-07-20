‘Unbreakable’ Corelle dishes are on sale for about $2 a piece

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Chances are good that you or someone you know has had at least one set of Corelle dishes in the kitchen. The Corning company, which also makes Pyrex, introduced Corelle in the 1970s. It quickly became popular thanks to the attractive designs, affordability and sturdiness of the dishware.

The plates, bowls and other pieces are made of a material called Vitrelle glass, a special three-layer glass laminate first developed for TV screens in the 1940s. That material makes the dinnerware especially resistant to chips, cracks and breaking.

Corelle dishes are still available. They are also still break-resistant. And for the cherry on top, they are still highly affordable.

Amazon is currently offering a set of six 8 1/2-inch Corelle Winter Frost White lunch plates for $17.28. That’s just $2.88 a plate. Find them here.

You can also snag this fun 6-piece set of Corelle Terrazzo Rosa Chip Resistant Appetizer Plates for only $19.99 at Amazon. The festive plates are 6 3/4-inches in diameter, making them a nice option for snacks, tapas or kids’ meals.

If you need an entire set of dinnerware, or you want something a little more decorative than plain white plates, Walmart has you covered. The retailer is offering several 12-piece Corelle brand dinnerware sets for $27.97, which breaks down to about $2.33 per piece.

Along with Winter Frost White, there are three other styles available at Walmart: the white and blue floral Country Cottage; Lia, a swirling blue pattern on a white background; and Splendor, with a semi-circular red and gray plume pattern on a white background.

Each set includes service for four with the following:

Four 10-1/4-inch dinner plates,

Four 6-3/4-inch bread and butter plates and

Four 18-ounce soup/cereal bowls.

All of the Corelle dinnerware pieces are microwave– and dishwasher-safe, as well. But if you are shopping for dishes, you might want to grab the deals while you can, because the prices can change at any time.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.