Clark-Pleasant schools open a free COVID-19 test site

NEW WHITELAND — As of Thursday, Oct. 21, Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation opened a COVID-19 testing site.

This testing site is located at the former Sawmill Woods Elementary School, at 700 Sawmill Rd., New Whiteland, IN. Those who are in need of a COVID-19 test should enter through door #9 on the north side of the building.

The site will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

“We’re grateful to join with Gravity Diagnostics to offer something that’s become a part of our lives, COVID-19 testing, and to bring it much closer to our students, staff and community members," said Clark-Pleasant Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Spray.

The testing site is in partnership with Gravity Diagnostics, which is also in cooperation with the Indiana Department of Health.

Those who are being tested will receive their results by 5:00 p.m. the day after their test.

The COVID-19 testing site is scheduled to stay open until December 31, 2021. You do not need to register and the tests are free.

It's also important to note if COVID-19 numbers contiue to decrease and the testing site is no longer needed, it may close before the end of the year. However, if numbers increase, it may stay open into the New Year.