COVID-19 testing program is offering free, rapid, at-home tests to reduce the spread

INDIANAPOLIS — A new, Say Yes! COVID-19 Test At-Home Testing challenge is providing Indianapolis residents in targeted zip codes to access free, rapid, COVID-19 test kits that can be self-administered at home.

The Say Yes! COVID-19 Test program encourages residents to use the tests twice a week, regardless of symptoms, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Marion County residents in the identified zip codes can order the testing kits by clicking here for home delivery.

The target zip codes are 46222, 46201, 46218, 46208, 46224, 46235, 46202, 46241, 46203, 46226, 46204, 46205, 46227, 46221, 46219, 46225, 46260, 46229, 46254, 46107, 46216, 46240, and 46268.

These zip codes were identified based on high rates of COVID-19, lower than average rates of vaccination, and the concentration of essential workers.

“While vaccination remains the strongest tool we have to combat the pandemic, free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, Director and Chief Medical Officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “Anyone can just swab the front of their nose and perform this test in the privacy of their home to see results within 10 minutes and make more informed choices about their day.”

Each test package (four kits; eight tests total) supports home testing twice a week for four weeks for an individual. The testing challenge lasts for at least a month, or until all tests are used.

Marion County residents can log on to COVIDhometestindy.org to order test kits for delivery. Test kits will also be available for pick up locally at the following locations:

MCPHD Northeast District Health Office: 6042 E. 21st St.



MCPHD Action Health Center: 2868 Pennsylvania St.



MCPHD Northwest District Health Office: 6940 N. Michigan Rd.



MCPHD Hasbrook Building: 3838 N. Rural St.