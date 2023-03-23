CPR Saved Lives, two Greenfield residents saved by fast acting CPR.

This month Greenfield Fire Territory said two lives have been saved by fast acting CPR.

It’s as simple as locking your fingers and pumping your arms as hard as you can in the middle of the chest, that’s how Stephanie Clayman kept her husband alive after he had a heart attack.

“I was getting ready to say we need to go to the ER, and he was gone,” Stephanie Clayman said.

On March 4th, her husband, Randy Clayman had a massive heart attack.

“I felt a slight pain,” Randy Clayman said, “I came in and told her I wasn't feeling that great and I couldn't get comfortable and stuff and then next thing I know I'm waking up with medics over top of me.”

He was sitting on the couch in his living room when his heart stopped.

After calling 911 Stephanie Clayman jumped into action.

“I literally just picked him up and threw him on the floor and started CPR,” Stephanie Clayman said, “he was dead. there was no doubt in my mind. When I started CPR I didn't even bother to check for a pulse I just started compressions.”

Stephanie Clayman did CPR on her husband until a Greenfield Police Officer took over.

He did CPR until medics arrived.

“We saw it happen, we saw it work,” Luke Eichholtz with Greenfield Fire Territory said.

He said the Clayman’s prove knowing CPR is a lifesaving skill that takes just a matter of minutes to learn.

“It's something that anyone can do. You don't need any special equipment, special training that's the best thing about it is that you can learn it in a few minutes and save somebody's life,” Eichholtz said.

“If I hadn't been here, I would have walked into him dead on the couch,” Stephanie Clayman said.

“I'm just you know grateful she knew how to do CPR and you know was here at the time,” Randy Clayman said.

The Claymans hope their story inspires you to learn hands only CPR and jump into action when possible.

“Just do the compressions and as hard as you can because that's what saved him. Even though he wasn't back yet but I kept his blood pumping and that's the most important thing,” Stephanie Clayman said.

Randy Clayman said he feels good today besides a broken sternum from the CPR.

He’s now a big advocate for CPR and Hancock County residents downloading the Pulse Point App so they can be notified when someone nearby needs CPR.

You can learn more about the Pulse Point App here.