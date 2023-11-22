Creamy eggnog fudge turns your favorite holiday drink into a shareable dessert

If you’re like me, you love the holidays because it means the return of your favorite rich, delicious drink: eggnog. Those creamy vanilla and cinnamon flavors just make everything seem more festive to me.

But there’s a more shareable, less messy way to get those flavors onto your table. My Incredible Recipes offers a recipe for Creamy Eggnog Fudge, which is made with white chocolate, marshmallow creme and actual eggnog. It sounds perfectly soft and delicious and I’ll definitely be trying it during the run-up to Christmas.

You’ll also need butter, sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon and either vanilla or rum extract — depending on whether you want to add a bit of an alcoholic vibe into your eggnog. Incredible Recipes also suggests adding some nuts if you prefer that texture, but that’s totally optional.

Making this fudge is relatively simple. First, you’ll heat your butter, eggnog and sugar over medium heat, stirring continuously. When the mixture starts to simmer, add the white chocolate and keep stirring. Then add everything else, saving about half a teaspoon of cinnamon to sprinkle over the top once you’ve poured the fudge into an 8-by-8-inch pan.

Then, you allow the fudge to set for a couple of hours and that’s it! If you don’t think all of it will be eaten in five days, you’ll want to freeze it — but we can’t imagine that will actually happen.

What’s better than a plate of fudge? More fudge! To round out your dessert offerings, you could also add these green Grinch-inspired fudge squares that are so cute as a result of green food coloring and red heart candies.

Need to keep things easy? This simple, three-ingredient recipe for a Christmas swirl fudge that will add some pretty, festive colors to your holiday setup. For additional color, you could also make this winter white red velvet fudge recipe.

If you liked the idea of giving your fudge a kick with rum extract, there’s also a fudge recipe that features Baileys Irish Cream. Or try this Fireball fudge recipe.

You’re sure to wow people at your cookie exchange, potluck or holiday party with this delicious fudge. Enjoy!

