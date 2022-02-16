Crocs Has A New ‘Clueless’ Collection With Details Fans Will Love

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Crocs has a new collection of footwear and accessories with a “Clueless” theme that will have you totally buggin’. Even though it has been nearly 30 years since Alicia Silverstone charmed us as Cher Horowitz and Paul Rudd stole our collective hearts as her adorable former stepbrother, Josh, these shoes are anything but old news. As if!

The nostalgic clogs are exclusively sold by Zappos and they will only be available for a limited time. But before you shop, you might want to decide which “Clueless” character speaks to you the most. The collection has four looks based on the girls who made the 1995 film a cult classic, and if you’ve watched the movie on repeat over the years since then, you’ll appreciate the details Crocs included in each look.

The Cher

The color of these Crocs is “Yellow Plaid Perfection, Duh,” inspired by Cher’s yellow plaid tartan school outfit. A chunky silver chain gives it that touch of glam that a total Betty would definitely appreciate. Then, of course, you can go all in and add the Cher Jibbitz Pack, with her ’90s cell phone, custom license plate, gold pin and the words “Clueless” and “As If!”

The Dionne

Cher’s BFF inspired her own shoe and accessory set. The “Black Plaid Perfection, Duh” design with bold gold chains and safety pins is a reminder of Dionne’s iconic outfit. In addition, her Jibbitz charm set features the red rose that adorned her way-cute hat, a matching red rhinestone, a pearl sweater clip, the “Clueless” logo and an “Ugh” charm.

The Tai

You can be “rollin’ with the homies” wearing these adorable Crocs slides inspired by Cher’s newest friend, Tai. In “Way Chill Mineral Blue,” these light and airy shoes are perfect for lounging by the pool or relaxing at home. You can give them a makeover with the Tai Jibbitz Pack, which includes a cassette tape, a pompom, a blue gem, the “Clueless” logo and an “I was like totally buggin'” charm.

The Amber

Amber might be a “full-on Monet,” but we can still appreciate her sense of style. The Crocs inspired by Cher’s arch-rival are classic, lined clogs in “Leopard, or Whatever.” The Amber charm set comes with a dollar sign, a butterfly, a pink gem, the “Clueless” logo and “Whatever.”

Cher and Amber’s Crocs cost about $65, while Dionne’s are $55 and the Tai slides are just under $35. The charm packs cost approximately $25. You will need a Zappos account to purchase this special collection.

The Crocs x Clueless collection is going fast; some of the Jibbitz packs are sold out and sizes are limited, so you’ll want to grab your favorites ASAP.

