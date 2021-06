INDIANAPOLIS — A busy road on Indianapolis’s northwest side remains closed following a deadly crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened just around 2:00am near Georgetown Road and Lafayette Road.

Investigators say an SUV left the roadway, flipped over, and hit a small tree.

The vehicle then landed in an embankment near the parking lot of Georgetown Medical Plaza.

Police have not released any information about the victim.

Investigators say speed was likely a contributing factor in the crash.