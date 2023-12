FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana State Troopers and the Indiana Department of Transportation are working a deadly crash on Interstate 69 northbound in Fishers.

INDOT says the deadly crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

the highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

A WRTV crew on the scene says the crash involved a semi-truck and passenger vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated.