Deadly wreck closes I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY IND. — A deadly crash has closed Interstate 70 eastbound in Hancock County.

The crash happened around 12:00a.m. Thursday near County Road 700 West.

Hancock County Dispatchers told WRTV, at least one person died in the collision.

A tweet by the Indiana Department of Transportation indicated the interstate could be closed for sometime.

I-70 MM 94.9 EB near Mt Comf/mile 95 All lanes closed 4 hours due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) July 29, 2021

A WRTV Photographer headed to the scene says Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers were diverting traffic from Interstate 70 at Post Road to U.S. 40.

It's not clear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

INDOT Traffic Cameras showed at least one semi-truck, and a minivan involved.

This is a developing story.

We will pass along more information as soon as we learn it.