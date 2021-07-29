Watch
Deadly wreck closes I-70 in Hancock County

Eldon Wheeler / WRTV
Deadly crash leads to extensive backup on Interstate 70 in western Hancock County.
Posted at 2:41 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 02:41:34-04

HANCOCK COUNTY IND. — A deadly crash has closed Interstate 70 eastbound in Hancock County.

The crash happened around 12:00a.m. Thursday near County Road 700 West.

Hancock County Dispatchers told WRTV, at least one person died in the collision.

A tweet by the Indiana Department of Transportation indicated the interstate could be closed for sometime.

A WRTV Photographer headed to the scene says Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers were diverting traffic from Interstate 70 at Post Road to U.S. 40.

It's not clear how many vehicles are involved in the crash.

INDOT Traffic Cameras showed at least one semi-truck, and a minivan involved.

This is a developing story.
We will pass along more information as soon as we learn it.

