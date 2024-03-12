10 deals on pizza and pie you can score on Pi Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re a math whiz, you may think of Pi Day, which celebrates the Greek letter “π,” as a fun way to teach people about mathematics or the Greek alphabet.

For the rest of us, however, March 14 is just a great day to score some discounts on actual pie — in both pizza and dessert form.

We’ve rounded up some great deals so you can celebrate by having pie this Thursday in honor of Pi Day. Keep in mind that some deals are localized, so they may not apply to your area. You’ll also want to check with your local restaurant location to make sure they’re participating in these promotions.

Take a look at 10 of the best deals you can score this Pi Day, March 14.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza locations will be celebrating Pi Day by offering a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.

The deal is good with the purchase of any large or extra-large menu-priced pizza. Just use code PIDAY2024 when ordering online or through the app.

The restaurant tells Don’t Waste Your Money that prices and participation may vary, so you’ll want to call your local Marco’s Pizza on March 14 to make sure they’re offering the deal.

California Pizza Kitchen

You can score a $3.14 pizza from California Pizza Kitchen on Pi Day with any purchase of $25 or more, dine-in only.

The deal is good on original barbecue chicken pizza, pepperoni or cheese pizzas. You must sign up for their rewards program to get the coupon, which will show up in the app on March 14.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

If you have a Mountain Mike’s Pizza near you, you can score a free mini pizza with a 20-ounce bottled beverage purchase.

The deal is good on orders through the Mountain Mike’s app. The restaurant tells Don’t Waste Your Money that the average price of a 20-ounce bottled beverage at Mountain Mike’s is just $2.95, so you can get food and a drink for less than $3.

Cicis Pizza

While we can’t confirm this deal just yet, it appears Cicis Pizza may be offering a discount on March 14 for both adult buffets and children’s meals.

The restaurant chain may be giving a $3.14 discount on adult buffet purchases and offering a kids’ combo for just $3.14. If you prefer to order online, you may also be able to get $3.14 off a one-topping pizza with the code PIDAY.

If the above code does not work, we can confirm Cicis spring deal that you can order two large one-topping pizzas for just $6.99 each, now through April 28 with in-store coupon code 23049.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza locations will be offering an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 on March 14. The deal includes any pizza with any toppings, so you could opt for just cheese, or go all out and make it a supreme.

All you need to do to get the deal is sign up for the Blaze Rewards program and you’ll find a coupon on March 14.

DiGiorno

While not a restaurant deal, this one applies to everyone nationwide and still involves pizza, so it’s worth including.

DiGiorno is offering up a deal for anyone who orders a pizza from a restaurant and is less than thrilled with how it turned out. If you order a pizza for carryout or delivery and it’s a bit messy — smushed, the toppings fell off, etc. — the DiGiorno Pizza Rescue Program is offering coupons to grab one of their pizzas instead.

March 14 through April 11, you can upload an image of your damaged pizza to DiGiorno’s website, then “AI-enabled pizza technology” will assess it for damage and unlock a coupon matching what it determines is the amount of issues.

Issues equaling zero-30% are $1 off, 31%-60% are $1.50 off and 60%-100% percent are $2 off.

7-Eleven

Another non-restaurant deal comes from convenience store 7-Eleven, which is offering a large pizza for just $3.14.

The deal is good at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores for anyone with a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards account. It is valid on any large pizza, including their Extreme Meat Pizza, which they say is back by popular demand.

7-Eleven

Burger King

When you get sick of pizza, head over to Burger King, where you can score a free slice of Hershey’s Sundae Pie with any purchase of at least $3.14.

The deal is only good on March 14, and you must sign up for a rewards account to get the free pie.

Whole Foods

While you might not think of Whole Foods first when deciding on dessert, the grocery chain is offering $3.14 off any large bakery pie for Amazon Prime members on March 14.

The deal includes frozen bake-at-home pies, but excludes cream pies and all other brands and pack sizes. It is good while supplies last, and quantities may be limited.

Goldbelly

Wanting to order your pie now so it’s ready to enjoy on March 14? Goldbelly is offering up to 31.4% off some of their top-selling regional pies.

Just some of the deals include Dangerously Delicious Pies from Baltimore, Betty’s Pies from Minnesota and The Pie Hole in Los Angeles.

Adobe

Of course, you can also celebrate by making your own pie for dessert on Thursday.

