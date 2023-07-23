Abortion rights supporters rally outside Indiana statehouse in protest of Senate Bill 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of protestors gathered at the statehouse to call attention to the Indiana Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Senate Bill 1.

SB1 bans abortion in the state of Indiana in all instances except for rape, incest and life and physical health of the mother.

The legislation was approved last year, but in September 2022, a Marion County judge blocked Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on grounds it violated the state constitution.

The Indiana Supreme Court, again, ruled against that last month.

“We are protesting for reproductive rights due to the Indiana Supreme Court ruling that the abortion ban passed by the Indiana legislation in 2022 is legal and constitutional,” Noah Thomas said.

Thomas was the organizer of today’s rally. He says the protest shows the need for young people to use their voices and be ready to vote.

“We all need to stand up, keep fighting and use our voices because that’s when our lawmakers are at their lowest,” Thomas said. “My goal is to let people know that in 2024, we have the chance to change things. Gen Z, Gen X and Millennials, we have to use our voices, not only nationally, but here in Indiana too.”

Indiana State Senator Andrea Hunley also marched in the rally. She gave a speech to other protestors in hopes of inspiring them.

“We need to make sure this is a place that is welcoming for my babies, your babies and for us right now. But we have work to do because Indiana continues to strip away rights,” Hunley said. “They’re taking away rights from those of us who are the most vulnerable — people who have been underrepresented for far too long.”

Even with the June 2022 ruling, there is another challenge facing the law on a basis of religious freedom. The plaintiffs named in that case remain free of the near-total abortion ban in the state, but it has not been made clear how far that expands to affecting other woman in the state.