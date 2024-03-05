Concerned clergy asks to veto 'Intellectual Diversity' bill headed to governor's desk

INDIANAPOLIS — A controversial bill that could impact what's taught at Indiana colleges and universities is headed to the governor's desk.

The NAACP, Indianapolis concerned clergy, and professors are pushing back against the proposed legislation.

Senate Bill 202 focuses on intellectual diversity across Indiana universities.

"The bill promotes to be intellectual diversity which is defined in terms of conservative students feeling uncomfortable in university settings," said retired IU professor, Russ Skiba.

If the bill is signed by Governor Eric Holcomb, universities would be required to report how much diversity committees are spending.

Professors could also face disciplinary action, or be fired if a student finds their material offensive.

Those tenured, would have to be reviewed every 5 years.

Republican senator, Spencer Deery co-authored SB 202.

"This is a measured bill that is going to be very good for Indiana as we seek to make sure every student is exposed to a variety of viewpoints. This isn't a mandate that anything be taught or mandate that anything can't be taught, it's simply a value that we are asking our faculty to report back on how they've promoted that," said Sen. Deery.

Deery said the bill is an attempt to improve the quality and quantity of higher education.

But the NAACP, Indianapolis Concerned Clergy, and professors call the proposed changes, racist and a threat to minority educators.

"This bill is a direct attack on diversity, equity and inclusion, DEI. It is the ability for a student who doesn't wanna hear about DEI or anything related to that to challenge the professor and he or she could lose their tenure. So, he or she could be financially impacted in a hurry which makes this extremely dangerous and it questions how would you be able to sustain good professors of color because why would you stay in Indiana and put up with that or take risk of that or go through process of defending yourself for teaching about the civil war or slavery," said Rev. David Greene.

"I think it's important that we call it out for what it is," said Skibba. "It's a slippery slope towards the kinda thing that's happening in Florida where now every single staff member at University of Florida has just been fired in DEI departments."

Skibba said the bill will also impact retention and recruitment for students and staff.

"We can expect to see this bill have a tremendous impact on

talking about racism and discrimination in classrooms. Faculty of color tend to be those who are most often called upon to teach classes on diversity. Why would you come to a place where simply talking about your own experience, what is really true in our history, just simply bringing that up could cost you your rank, could cost you your job. Why would you choose Indiana," he said.

"We have made tremendous strides as a state in recent years trying to diversify our universities. This bill severely threatens that progress," said Skibba.

"The bill was very careful. We didn't limit any effort to make sure any student no matter the demographic feel they don't belong. Some states have tried to limit the ability to reach out to minority students. We didn't do that. We simply said that it's important that diversity include a broad definition, include minority's of all types, including intellectual diversity meaning viewpoints that have often been pushed out in higher education," said Sen. Deery.

There are also sanctions in the bill stating universities are forbidden to proceed with hiring or promoting an applicant if the terms DEI are used.

The clergy is asking the governor to veto the bill.

