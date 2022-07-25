GALLERY: Protestors, politicians at statehouse for first day of Indiana's special session 2022
Protestors, politicians at the statehouse for the first day of Indiana's special session on abortion rights and inflation.
Pro-abortion signs are displayed at the Oliver P. Morton Monument.Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Pro-abortion protesters holding a sign displaying, "Kamala How long must women wait for freedom."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "If you think being forced to wear a mask is bad, imagine being forced to have a child!"Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Only Jesus' blood should be shed for us."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Women are not sacrificial."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "One life taken many hearts broken abortion kills a child cancels a father cripples a mother corrupts a nation."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Keep your filthy laws off my silky drawers."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Repent for the blood shed in our land."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: Deon Haskins Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris A person holds up a sign that reads, "Value Life," while an anti-abortion protester and a pro-abortion rights protester argue outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Police block the corner of Market Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis during protests outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris A Christian band sings and preaches while outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris Pro-abortion protestor holding a sign that reads, "Safe and legal."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris A pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Separation of: uterus and state!"Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris An anti-abortion protester holds a sign that reads, "Stop abortion now."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris A pro-abortion protester holds a sign that reads, "If 6 weeks is when life begins, take it out and let it live!"Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris