Watch Now
DecodeDCPolitics

GALLERY: Protestors, politicians at statehouse for first day of Indiana's special session 2022

Protestors, politicians at the statehouse for the first day of Indiana's special session on abortion rights and inflation.

yes indiana statehouse with signs.png Pro-abortion signs are displayed at the Oliver P. Morton Monument.Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris yes kamala sign.png Pro-abortion protesters holding a sign displaying, "Kamala How long must women wait for freedom."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris yes protestor.png Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "If you think being forced to wear a mask is bad, imagine being forced to have a child!"Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris yes anti abortion.png Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Only Jesus' blood should be shed for us."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris yes women not sacrificial.png Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Women are not sacrificial."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris yes anti protestor.png Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "One life taken many hearts broken abortion kills a child cancels a father cripples a mother corrupts a nation."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris yes flithy laws.png Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Keep your filthy laws off my silky drawers."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris yes anti.png Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Repent for the blood shed in our land."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris rally.jpg Photo by: Deon Haskins P1055501.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055520.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055510.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055465.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055474.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055641.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055537.JPG A person holds up a sign that reads, "Value Life," while an anti-abortion protester and a pro-abortion rights protester argue outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055609.JPG Police block the corner of Market Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis during protests outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055580.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055403.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055405.JPG A Christian band sings and preaches while outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055409.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055400.JPG Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055418.JPG Pro-abortion protestor holding a sign that reads, "Safe and legal."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055424.JPG A pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Separation of: uterus and state!"Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055462.JPG An anti-abortion protester holds a sign that reads, "Stop abortion now."Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris P1055623.JPG A pro-abortion protester holds a sign that reads, "If 6 weeks is when life begins, take it out and let it live!"Photo by: WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

GALLERY: Protestors, politicians at statehouse for first day of Indiana's special session 2022

close-gallery
  • yes indiana statehouse with signs.png
  • yes kamala sign.png
  • yes protestor.png
  • yes anti abortion.png
  • yes women not sacrificial.png
  • yes anti protestor.png
  • yes flithy laws.png
  • yes anti.png
  • rally.jpg
  • P1055501.JPG
  • P1055520.JPG
  • P1055510.JPG
  • P1055465.JPG
  • P1055474.JPG
  • P1055641.JPG
  • P1055537.JPG
  • P1055609.JPG
  • P1055580.JPG
  • P1055403.JPG
  • P1055405.JPG
  • P1055409.JPG
  • P1055400.JPG
  • P1055418.JPG
  • P1055424.JPG
  • P1055462.JPG
  • P1055623.JPG

Share

Pro-abortion signs are displayed at the Oliver P. Morton Monument.WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Pro-abortion protesters holding a sign displaying, "Kamala How long must women wait for freedom."WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "If you think being forced to wear a mask is bad, imagine being forced to have a child!"WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Only Jesus' blood should be shed for us."WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Women are not sacrificial."WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "One life taken many hearts broken abortion kills a child cancels a father cripples a mother corrupts a nation."WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Keep your filthy laws off my silky drawers."WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Repent for the blood shed in our land."WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Deon Haskins
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
A person holds up a sign that reads, "Value Life," while an anti-abortion protester and a pro-abortion rights protester argue outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Police block the corner of Market Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis during protests outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
A Christian band sings and preaches while outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022.WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Pro-abortion protestor holding a sign that reads, "Safe and legal."WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
A pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Separation of: uterus and state!"WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
An anti-abortion protester holds a sign that reads, "Stop abortion now."WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
A pro-abortion protester holds a sign that reads, "If 6 weeks is when life begins, take it out and let it live!"WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next