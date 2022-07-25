GALLERY: Protestors, politicians at statehouse for first day of Indiana's special session 2022

Share Facebook

Pro-abortion signs are displayed at the Oliver P. Morton Monument. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pro-abortion protesters holding a sign displaying, "Kamala How long must women wait for freedom." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "If you think being forced to wear a mask is bad, imagine being forced to have a child!" WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Only Jesus' blood should be shed for us." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Women are not sacrificial." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "One life taken many hearts broken abortion kills a child cancels a father cripples a mother corrupts a nation." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Keep your filthy laws off my silky drawers." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Anti-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Repent for the blood shed in our land." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A person holds up a sign that reads, "Value Life," while an anti-abortion protester and a pro-abortion rights protester argue outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Police block the corner of Market Street and Capitol Avenue in downtown Indianapolis during protests outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A Christian band sings and preaches while outside of the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25, 2022. WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

Pro-abortion protestor holding a sign that reads, "Safe and legal." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A pro-abortion protester holding a sign that reads, "Separation of: uterus and state!" WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

An anti-abortion protester holds a sign that reads, "Stop abortion now." WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

A pro-abortion protester holds a sign that reads, "If 6 weeks is when life begins, take it out and let it live!" WRTV Photo: Shakkira Harris

