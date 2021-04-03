Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game

GEORGIA - Baseball fans are divided about Major League Baseball’s decision to pull this summer’s All-Star Game from Georgia over a new voting law that critics say will hurt communities of color.

Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Saturday to defend the measure, saying “free and fair elections” are worth any threats, boycotts or lawsuits.

Some fans upset about the decision say they won’t watch or attend any games because of it. Others who support the league's move say not taking a stand would have alienated those who oppose the law.