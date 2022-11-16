Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett confirms he will run for third and final term

INDIANAPOLIS — Mayor Joe Hogsett will seek a third and final term in office, he announced Tuesday evening.

Speaking to a group of supporters at the Indianapolis City Market, Hogsett began by touting his leadership and the city's record through the COVID-19 pandemic, which began just months after he was reelected in 2019. The Mayor suggested the pandemic stalled progress towards public safety, housing, education, transit, and infrastructure goals.

"I'm not here tonight to talk about yesterday. I'm here to talk about the next four years," Hogsett said. "Because that Indianapolis, it was within our grasp three years ago. And I believe it's closer than ever today."

During his announcement, Hogsett said in the coming weeks and months he will speak in more detail about his plans for the next four years.

"There are some who would rather the City-County Building look more like the state and federal levels of government," Hogsett added, while citing measured passed with bipartisan input during his time in office. "My vision for Indianapolis is one where we continue to be the exception to this modern political rule. As every other level of government is characterized by partisan rancor, here in Indianapolis we're able to work together. That's who I am, it's who I've always been."

Following the annoncement, the Hogsett for Indianapolis campaign held a private fundraising event that was closed to the press.

Hogsett first took office as Indianapolis' 49th mayor in 2016. Before that, he served as Indiana's secretary of state and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

Last week, State Representative Robin Shackleford (D - Indianapolis) announced her own decision to run for mayor. In a statement released Tuesday night, Shackleford said "I welcome the exchange of ideas that the coming months of the campaign will bring."