Mayor Hogsett's anti-violence proposal and its impact on the Indianapolis community

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has introduced a proposed $400 million fiscal package that would go into effect in 2022.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, so there are no planned tax increases with this proposal. Much of the money is earmarked for crime reduction.

WRTV's Stephanie Wade sat down one-on-one with Mayor Hogsett on where these dollars are going, as well as asking the community, "Is it enough to turn the tide on crime?"

