Mayor Hogsett's anti-violence proposal and its impact on the Indianapolis community

Hogsett introduced a proposed $400 million fiscal package that would go into effect in 2022.
WRTV's Stephanie Wade reports. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has introduced a proposed $400 million fiscal package that would go into effect in 2022. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and so there are no planned tax increases with this proposal. Much of the money is earmarked for crime reduction.
Posted at 1:18 AM, Aug 11, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has introduced a proposed $400 million fiscal package that would go into effect in 2022.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan, so there are no planned tax increases with this proposal. Much of the money is earmarked for crime reduction.

WRTV's Stephanie Wade sat down one-on-one with Mayor Hogsett on where these dollars are going, as well as asking the community, "Is it enough to turn the tide on crime?"

RELATED | Hogsett introduces $400 million plan, large focus on anti-crime initiatives

