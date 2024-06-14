Trump endorses Julie McGuire for Lt. Governor of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of Julie McGuire to be the next Lt. Governor of Indiana.

This comes after McGuire was endorsed by Indiana gubernatorial nominee Mike Braun, who is a strong supporter of Trump.

Trump made the announcement on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Truth Social Screenshot from Truth Social of the post in which former President Donald Trump endorses State Rep. Julie McGuire for Indiana Lieutenant Governor.

Mike Braun made the following statement:

“Julie McGuire is a strong conservative who has lived the values of faith, family, and community. Like me, Julie didn’t come from the farm system of politics – her experience comes from the real world serving her neighbors, raising a family, and getting things done on issues like child services and health freedom… Julie shares my vision of making Indiana a national beacon of freedom and opportunity, and I’m proud to have her on the team.”

