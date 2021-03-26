Facebook announces fiber build in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Facebook has announced the completion of their first phase of a new fiber build in Indiana.

The new fiber build will work to expand broadband Internet access for people who live and work near these new long-haul fiber lines which will create opportunities for communities to connect with each other, as well as the rest of the world.

The newly completed first phase consists of more than 77 miles of fiber that runs from I-70 at the Indiana/Ohio border through Marion, Hancock, Henry, and Wayne Counties to downtown Indianapolis.

A second phase of this build will provide an 85-mile fiber route west of Indianapolis through Vigo, Clay, Putnam, Hendricks, and Marion counties.

