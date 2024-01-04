Delta Airlines was 2023's most on-time carrier

Delta Airlines was North America's most punctual airline in 2023, according to an annual report by airline industry group Cirium.

According to the report, Delta made more than 1.6 million flights in 2023, and arrived on time 84.72% of the time.

Other North American airlines with 80% or greater on-time records included Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport took Cerium's top spot globally for on-time departures in 2023.

Cirium considers a flight "on time" if it arrives at the airport gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled arrival time, or if it departs within 15 minutes of its scheduled time.

The company collects performance measurements from airlines, airports, aviation authorities and other data sources.

The annual rankings come as air travel continues its recovery from a pandemic-era slump and from a 2022 crash in which Southwest Airlines made headlines for canceling thousands of flights and stranding millions of travelers during the holiday travel season.

Instead, 2023 was the busiest holiday air travel season in years, and did not encounter setbacks from software problems or weather like those it has in years past. Airlines hired more pilots, attendants and other workers to help meet demand.

On the Sunday after Thanksgiving, the Transportation Security Administration says it screened a record 2.9 million passengers.

