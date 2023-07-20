Delta Sigma Theta holds national convention in Indianapolis, focuses on giving back

INDIANAPOLIS — Delta Sigma Theta, Inc. promotes sisterhood, scholarship, service and social action through their 1,000 chapters in over one-dozen countries, including the United States.

"The 56th National Convention provides a good showcase for all aspects of who we are and what we value,” Elsie Cooke Holmes, National President and Chair of Delta Sigma Theta, said.

Giving back to the community is a major focus of the sorority.

This week, members of the sorority brought at least 45,000 items to give to the Indianapolis youth. The items included backpacks with school supplies and suitcases with toiletries and personal care items.

On Thursday, Madam Vice President and sorority members focused on voting rights, decreasing the maternal morality rate across the country, education and more.

Delta Sigma Theta is no stranger to helping make change.

This year was the sorority’s first visit to Indiana for a national event. It’s bringing in around 14,000 people to Indianapolis and an estimated $20 million in revenue.

The convention is consistent with the sorority’s theme: Forward with Fortitude: Engaging Our Sisterhood, Empowering Our Communities, Elevating Our Impact.

The convention began Wednesday, July 18, and will conclude Sunday, July 23.