Detroit bus driver involved in second fatal crash

The driver of a Detroit Department of Transportation bus that ran over and killed a woman last week was also behind the wheel during a fatal accident in 2015.

The latest crash happened on Friday. Investigators said the bus hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The victim was identified as Janice Bauer, who worked for the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation.

The city said an investigation is underway to see who was at fault.

Multiple sources confirm to Scripps News Detroit that the driver, a 25-year DDOT employee, was also behind the wheel in 2015 when her bus ran over a man.

Joey Davis had reportedly just gotten off the bus and retrieved his bicycle from a rack attached to the front when he was struck.

Surveillance video showed that the bus driver appeared to be looking in her rear-view mirror — not at the man in front of her bus — when she took her foot off the brake and drove over him.

Davis died later at the hospital.

His family sued the city, settling for $4.5 million.

Despite the considerable settlement, the city did not fire the driver. Instead, she was retrained by the city and remained a DDOT bus driver.

In light of the latest fatal crash, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has directed a review of the city's transportation practices, which will include any necessary recommendations "to prevent tragedies in the future.”

