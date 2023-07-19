This popular Dewalt cordless drill and driver kit is less than $100 on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Picking up a new power tool for the handyperson in your life can be expensive, especially if you want a quality product. But if you’ve been looking for a drill for you or someone you love, you’ll want to head over to Amazon to find an amazing deal on a DeWalt set right now!

Regularly priced at $179, the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver Kit is on sale for just $99. That is a 45% discount off the regular price, saving you $80.

You do not need a special coupon or discount code to order this DeWalt Drill kit on Amazon. Just add it to your cart, click buy, and you can have it delivered in just a couple of days.

Amazon has not said how long this deal will last, though. So, you’ll want to pick up this tool quickly before the sale ends.

This compact DeWalt drill/driver set is Amazon’s best-seller in its category. Since it’s a cordless drill, you can work with it anywhere you need around the house or on the job. Its compact design makes it easy to get into tight spaces.

At just 3.64 pounds, the Dewalt drill feels light in hand, and an ergonomic provides comfort for extended use. The handle also has a built-in LED light, making it easier to see in dark corners.

Two lithium batteries and a charger are included in this drill kit. Keep one battery charged and ready to go while using one to keep the work going consistently throughout the day.

The 20V DeWalt Drill has a 300-watt motor. That power is adjustable with two speeds ranging from 0-450 revolutions per minute and up to 1500 rpms.)

The 1/2-in. single-sleeve ratcheting chuck means an easy conversation between drilling and screwing bits and has the durability for heavier jobs.

Lastly, customers will get a convenient tote bag to store the drill and accessories. It’s perfect for storing your new DeWalt drill set or taking it on the go for whatever job you need.

Buy the DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Compact Drill/Driver Kit, 1/2-in. from Amazon for $99 (was $179.)

