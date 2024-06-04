DNR fishin' for State Fair volunteers

Calling all outdoor enthusiasts and those who love to share the joy of fishing! The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking volunteers to help out at the popular Fishin' Pond at the upcoming State Fair, running from August 2nd to 18th.

The free, immersive fishing experience is a highlight for kids aged 5-17, offering them a chance to connect with nature and learn the basics of fishing.

Here's how you can make a splash:



Be a Fishing Guide: Help families navigate the pond, answer questions, and ensure everyone has a fun and safe experience.

Become a Baiting Ace: Assist youngsters with baiting their hooks, getting them ready to cast their lines and reel in a catch!

Master of the Catch & Release: Gently remove fish from hooks and ensure they are returned to the pond safely.

Gear Up Guru: Prepare fishing equipment and make sure everything is in tip-top shape for eager anglers.

Welcome Wagon: Greet participants, register them for the activity, and answer any questions they might have.

No experience is necessary. The DNR will provide in-person training for all volunteers.

For your time, you'll receive a free parking pass, entry to the fair for the days you volunteer, and a DNR volunteer T-shirt!

To sign up, visit the DNR's website by clicking here.