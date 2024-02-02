Dolly Parton themed birthday supplies are on sale at Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you have a friend or family member who adores Dolly Parton (although, don’t we all?), Walmart is having a sale on some of the country superstar’s party merchandise, with prices that dip below $3.

The Dolly Parton party collection launched last August and includes everything from plates, napkins and tablecloths to a piñata and a giant balloon arch, so you can throw a Dolly-themed party.

Take a look at some of the items currently on sale and a few others that are always priced at less than $5. You’ll want to make sure you grab the sale items quickly, as there’s a chance they will sell out.

$2.98 (was $9.95) at Walmart

You’ll save $6.97 on this 16-count package of reversible napkins that feature Dolly on one side and a hot pink floral design on the other.

$2.98 (was $9.95) at Walmart

Also a savings of $6.97, you can get a 10-count pack of “What Would Dolly Do?” plates for just $2.98. The plates are pink, blue and yellow, and feature flowers and a guitar.

$3.98 (was $9.95) at Walmart

Regularly priced at $9.95, you can save $5.97 on these Dolly Parton Reusable Multicolor Vinyl Stickers, which you can stick just about anywhere to add some more decor into your party.

Now priced at $3.98, the sheet includes six stickers ranging from Dolly’s photo to some of her sayings like, “If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain,” and “It’s hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.”

$2.98 at Walmart

While not part of the sale, this 8-count pack of Multi-Color Cowboy Hat Disco Ball Paper Plates is priced at $2.98.

The plates feature a disco ball wearing a cowboy hat, with multiple colors and even some iridescent foil shine.

$3.98 at Walmart

Also not part of the sale, but a great price, this 8-count pack of Double Sided Multicolor Coasters is just $3.98, or around 50 cents each.

They feature real photos of Dolly and some sayings like, “In a world of Jolenes, be a Dolly.”

While not technically part of the party supplies collection, if you’re having a Dolly-themed party, you’ll also want to pick up her Duncan Hines cake mix and frosting.

The box of cake mix is priced at just $1.38, while the frosting is $1.52, meaning you can make an entire birthday cake for less $5 once you factor in the oil and eggs you’ll need for the cake batter.

Cake Mix – $1.38 at Walmart Frosting – $1.52 at Walmart

Will you be grabbing some of this merchandise and having a Dolly Parton-themed party?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.