Martinsville students get magical book surprise from WRTV campaign

MARTINSVILLE — Students at South Elementary School got a magical surprise on Friday.
As part of the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, each student from third grade through eighth grade received a copy of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.'
Classroom teachers, school administration and library staff also received a copy of the first book in the series.
The school made it into a celebration, with staff and community members joining in on the fun as they dressed up to perform a special Harry Potter reading skit.
Each year, WRTV and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach undeserved children living in poverty through our annual "If You Give a Child a Book..." program.
When children have access to reading materials that represent different abilities, cultures, beliefs, races and ethnicities, they influence attitudes toward those differences. In the process, these books foster positive self-esteem and nurture respect, empathy and acceptance. Books should not be luxuries beyond the reach of low-income children. They are essential for a well-balanced childhood reading diet and pave the pathway to a successful future. Simply put, “If You Give a Child a Book …” you give a child a chance.