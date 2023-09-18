Martinsville students get magical book surprise from WRTV campaign

MARTINSVILLE — Students at South Elementary School got a magical surprise on Friday.

As part of the Scripps Howard Fund's "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, each student from third grade through eighth grade received a copy of 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.'

Classroom teachers, school administration and library staff also received a copy of the first book in the series.

The school made it into a celebration, with staff and community members joining in on the fun as they dressed up to perform a special Harry Potter reading skit.

Each year, WRTV and the Scripps Howard Fund partner with local schools to reach undeserved children living in poverty through our annual "If You Give a Child a Book..." program.