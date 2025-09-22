Shoppers now facing 'fruit and veggie flation' this fall

Higher produce prices are forcing many shoppers like Jessie Nickerson to rethink where they buy fresh fruits and vegetables. Nickerson says she was stunned by prices at her organic grocery store.

"Over $2 for one tomato. That was a little steep for me," Nickerson said.

At Roth Produce, a local produce stand, Michael Guintini says he is fighting "fruit and veggie-flation" the best he can. Recently, he had to stop selling asparagus after tariffs sent prices on Mexican asparagus soaring.

"For me to make any money, I'd have to charge over $8 a pound, and I can't do that," Guintini said.

The same goes for imported berries like blueberries and blackberries. Guintini says he’s also given up on Honeycrisp apples.

"Well, Honeycrisp is always expensive," Guintini said.

Labor and production costs push prices higher

The popular Honeycrisp is much more labor-intensive compared to other apple varieties.

"They have to be hand-picked because those apples are higher maintenance and they tend to bruise more easily," said Amrita Bhasin, co-founder and CEO of Sotira, a company that helps retailers offload and monetize unsold inventory.

Apple prices are up 9.6% year over year according to the latest Consumer Price Index. Overall, fresh fruits and vegetables are up 2.3% compared to August 2024.

In the case of apples and other produce grown domestically, production costs are driving prices up across the board.

"Inputs such as pesticides or fertilizers or pest management more broadly," said Jared Grant, an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at The Ohio State University.

Fruit and veggie savings

To save money, Grant recommends shopping for in-season produce. Bhasin suggests swapping for canned or frozen options and recommends shopping for discounted produce that may be bruised or nearing its expiration date.

"A lot of grocery stores are now offering an imperfect section. Or a section for fruits that are bruised," Bhasin said.

For apples specifically, consumers can try a less expensive variety or take advantage of the season by doing some apple picking themselves.

"Apple picking is a really unique activity where you are kind of supplying the labor, right?" Bhasin said. "Prices are probably going to be higher than previous seasons, but they might still be lower than the grocery stores," Bhasin said.

Guintini is hoping prices ease a bit once the fall harvests come in, but many shoppers are tightening their belts.

"I don't think they'll ever come down again," Nickerson said, "so you have to adjust."

That way, you don’t waste your money.

