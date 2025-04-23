Downtown Muncie promises to be louder, bolder and unforgettable

MUNCIE — Downtown Muncie launched a brand new campaign that’s encouraging visitors and people who live here to explore the area.

“Just to remind people how much is going on here. The whole idea that you don’t have to go far to have an exceptional experience," Cheryl Crowder with Muncie Downtown Development Partnership said.

A part of the campaign is reminding folks to “start at the heart” — downtown is in the middle of everything.

Crowder says it’s walkable, bikeable and offers more than 500 parking spaces.

And there's lots to check out!

“Whether it’s our breweries our restaurants, lots of different dining options, our retailers, events," Crowder said.

One of those spots is Vera Mae’s Bistro.

House Manager Dawn Brand Fluhler says the city gets more vibrant as warmer months approach.

WRTV

“During the summertime, people are on the sidewalk. The sidewalk tables come out, people are al fresco, excited. It just gets really busy and the vibe is very energetic," Brand Fluhler said.

Quentin Rogers at Guardian Brewing Company agrees.

“First Thursday is always a busy day for us here at the Guardian. Just a lot of people coming to downtown for the deals," Rogers said.

WRTV

Downtown offers flagship events like the Spring and Fall ArtsWalks, Fire Up DWNTWN, Brewfest and more.

Last year, downtown Muncie had over 200,000 visitors alone.

Crowder says 50,000 of them were there specifically for the events.

“We’re trying to make every event we do just a little bit bigger, a little bit more exciting. Just a new twist to things we’ve done in the past," she said.

Brink of Summer ArtsWalk is the kick-off to Muncie’s event season on Thursday, June 5.