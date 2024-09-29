INDIANAPOLIS— Dozens of people gathered Martin University to learn more about the upcoming election Sunday.

"The most important thing to me is being informed," said Lisa Byers.

For Hoosier voters like Lisa Byers being educated on the upcoming presidential election is everything.

"Right now, you're hearing so many stories from different people about what they feel about the election and there is a lot of misinformation," said Byers. "I'm here to get information on the election, find out what's being said and to see how they're directing people."

Martin University says the goal is to mobilize, educate and help voters get to the polls on Nov 5.

"A lot of people want to vote but they don't know what the issues are," said John Girton, Martin University. "They don't know who the candidates are and they don't know what's important."

John Girton with Martin University says candidates from both sides came out Sunday to meet in-person with voters.

"When we get into rooms like this, I think it's more beneficial to candidates to really get into a deep dive with community members to understand what people care about," said Girton.

Girton says he hopes this bipartisan effort helps impact the community to get not only the right information but to the polls.

"Voter Education is extremely important because it ensures that when we do vote that we are a more empowered voter," said Girton.

