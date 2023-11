INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following an early Wednesday morning shooting on Indianapolis’ southwest side.

IMPD officers were called to 3201 S. Holt Road, just before 4:00 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a person shot.

Investigators arrived to find an individual lying in the street.

Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives told WRTV all parties involved are in custody.

The shooting death is at least the 206th homicide in Indianapolis this year.