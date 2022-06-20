Easy Chicken Marsala Lets You Have Dinner Ready In 20 Minutes

Chicken Marsala is a dish that seems elegant and elaborate, but it’s actually simple enough to prepare at home with an easy chicken Marsala recipe. Yes, even novice cooks can whip up chicken Marsala and impress their family and friends — all in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays.

To get started you need chicken breasts, pounded thinly and evenly. Aim to flatten your chicken breasts until they are about half an inch thick. If you don’t have a meat mallet, you can use a rolling pin or even the bottom of a mason jar to help pound the chicken. If the chicken breasts are quite thick, you may prefer to halve the breasts, cutlet-style.

Next, you need mushrooms, and while you can choose your favorite ‘shrooms, easy chicken Marsala recipes traditionally call for button mushrooms or cremini mushrooms. Even baby bellas would work great in this recipe.

And, of course, you will need Marsala wine. This is a fortified wine made in Sicily that is traditionally used to make sauces as it offers a wonderfully caramelized, nutty flavor. If you cannot find Marsala wine, you can sub Madeira wine or even red wine vinegar in a pinch. You will also need either chicken broth or beef broth to make the Marsala sauce.

After you grill your chicken cutlets (about 5 minutes per side over medium-high heat), you will make your sauce with Marsala wine, chicken broth, flour, salt, pepper and fresh thyme sprigs. You can serve the chicken Marsala over mashed potatoes or alongside rice or buttered egg noodles.

You can find the recipe for 20-minute chicken Marsala at Cooking Light, and you can watch their video demonstration here.

A few years ago, chicken Marsala was deemed the most-searched-for chicken recipe on the internet. So, you can find an abundance of easy chicken Marsala recipes these days, including some that use a slow cooker, like this recipe from Creme de la Crumb. While it obviously won’t be ready in 20 minutes, this is a great way to set it and forget it — and then enjoy one of the most popular chicken dishes around.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.