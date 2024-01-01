Indiana Election Results
Results are constantly updated Refresh
Legend
(I) Incumbent
✔ Winner
D Democrat
R Republican
L Libertarian
G Green
|Loading...
Note: any results displayed on this page are for testing purposes and do not reflect real results of the upcoming election.
Presidential | U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Indiana Governor | Indiana State Senate | Indiana State House | Indiana Attorney General | Supreme Court - Mark Massa | Supreme Court - Derek Molter | Supreme Court - Loretta Rush | Constitutional Amendment - Governor Line of Succession Change
Legend
|Loading...
WRTV has a team manually input numbers from the Boards of Election website results of our various local counties. For the statewide races and issues in Indiana, we use a results database feed from Decision Desk HQ.