‘Encanto’ Sing-Along Concert Tour Is Coming This Summer

Are you and your kids still dancing and singing to the Academy Award-winning Disney movie “Encanto”? If watching the movie at home just isn’t enough to keep your fans of the Madrigal family satisfied, then you need to know about the “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” hitting the road starting this July.

Disney Concerts and Live Nation released a press statement on April 26 announcing the 32-city tour with stops across the U.S. Pre-sale tickets begin on the Live Nation website on Wednesday, April 27, and general public ticket sales begin Friday, April 29.

Audiences can expect to experience a “one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack,” according to the press release.

While no live characters will appear as part of this event, fans of the movie will have a chance to see their favorite movie in a venue with a larger-than-life screen with a band accompanying the film and encouraging everyone to sing along to some of the most popular Disney songs in recent memory.

You may remember back in January when the earworm “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became the song everyone couldn’t stop talking about because of all the Disney records it started to smash as it climbed up the Billboard charts.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks and has earned a three-time Platinum-certified status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling more than 3 million units. The full soundtrack, which features eight original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, held the top of the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks and also has a Platinum RIAA certification as of March 20.

Get out your calendars and check the full listing of the 32-city to write down when “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour” is hitting a stage near you.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour Dates:

Monday, July 18 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tuesday, July 19 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Saturday, July 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sunday, Julu 24 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 26 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre

Wednesday, July 27 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall

Thursday, July 28 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Friday, July 29 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Saturday, July 30 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sunday, July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Tuesday, August 2 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 3 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Friday, August 5 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 6 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 7 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 9 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Thursday, August 11 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Friday, August 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Saturday, August 13 – Greensboro, NC – White Oak Amphitheatre at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sunday, August 14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tuesday, August 16 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann

Thursday, August 18 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, August 19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Saturday, August 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sunday, August 21 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Tuesday, August 23 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Thursday, August 25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Friday, August 26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, August 27 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sunday, August 28 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI

