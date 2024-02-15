19-year-old from Carmel to compete on American Idol’s upcoming season

Season 22 of American Idol is set to premiere on Sunday night, and you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for a 19-year-old from Carmel.

Meggie Iyer has been dreaming about competing on the show since she was little. She says she began training for the show about four-years-ago.

This was her third year trying to get in front of the judges to show off her talents. She says finally getting her shot has been an “out of body” experience.

“Standing in front of Luke Bryan, who my friends have seen in concert, and Lionel Richie, who is a legend that my mom talks about. I grew up listening to Katy Perry, so I hope I made little me very proud being able to sing in front of her,” Iyer said.

Iyer says when she walked into the audition, Lionel Richie told her she was “like a ray of sunshine.”

The Hoosier hopes she can be America’s ray of sunshine this season.

The show’s season debut will air this Sunday at 8 p.m. on WRTV.