2023 Juneteenth celebrations around Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — This year’s Juneteenth falls on a Monday, but there are plenty of festivals and events to celebrate the holiday this weekend.

Every year, Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19. It commemorates the day in which African American slaves got the news that the Emancipation Proclamation went into full effect in 1865.

Here's a list of events going on around Indianapolis:

Friday, June 16



Juneteenth Foodways Festival

From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. This event is free. This festival is inspired by the important changes President Harrison made. For more information, visit their website.

Legacy Fest

Starts at 8:30 p.m. at Madam Walker Legacy Center. Tickets start at $98.50. This fundraising concert will feature the "Empress of Soul," Gladys Knight. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.



Saturday, June 17



Indy Juneteenth Festival and Parade.

Parade starts at 10 a.m. and the festival starts at 12 p.m. at Military Park. This event is free. The sixth annual festival and parade includes food vendors, live music and activities for the whole family. For more information, visit their website.

Indianapolis Public Library Book Fest and Juneteenth Celebration

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IndyPL Central Library. This event is free. IndyPL will be celebrating with local authors, discussions about Juneteenth history and other activities. For more information, click here.

Juneteenth and Jazz

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eiteljorg Museum. This event is free. The ninth annual Juneteenth and Jazz features live music, food, activities and free museum admission. For more information, visit their website.

Juneteenth Jubilee

From 4 p.m. to 9p.m. at Arts for Lawrence FBCC Amphitheater. This event is free. The third annual jubilee features dancers, singers, musicians and visual artists with food trucks and vendors. For more information, click here.



Sunday, June 18



Juneteenth Brunch at Legacy Fest

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Madam Walker Legacy Center. Tickets are $45. This brunch features a buffet, mimosas and live music in the Legacy Center's Grand Ballroom. To register for the brunch, click here.

Newfields Juneteenth Celebration

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Newfields. This event is free. Newfields will offer free museum admission. There will be live music from local hip-hop artists, galleries celebrating the holiday and hands-on art experiences. For more information, visit their website.



Monday, June 19

