Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley have reportedly ended engagement

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actor Shailene Woodley have reportedly broken off their engagement, according to TMZ and People.

In Touch, who was the first to break the news of the split, reported that Woodley felt "neglected" while Rodgers focused on his football career.

The couple was first linked in July 2020 following Rodgers' split from NASCAR driver Danica Patrick.

Their engagement was announced in February 2021 when Rodgers announced it during an acceptance speech for his third NFL MVP award.

Woodley confirmed the engagement to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."

Woodley admitted to Fallon that before meeting the Super Bowl champion, she had never watched or been to a football game and didn't know much about his career.

The couple hit a snag in November when, according to TMZ, Woodley was supportive of Rodgers as he dealt with his COVID-19 vaccine controversy in November.

Talks of a split escalated back in December, TMZ reported.