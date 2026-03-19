ABC canceling Taylor Frankie Paul season of "The Bachelorette"

NEW YORK — ABC announced on Thursday that it is canceling this season of "The Bachelorette," featuring reality star Taylor Frankie Paul, due to allegations of domestic violence.

The cancellation comes after TMZ released a video showing Hulu's "The Secret Life of Mormon Wives" star in the midst of a physical domestic dispute while a child was present.

The season was set to premiere on Sunday.

ABC released the following statement:

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.” ABC

The network has yet to announce what will replace the program during that time slot.

Due to the investigation, production on the fifth season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" has been paused.

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