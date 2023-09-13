Watch Now
Adam Sandler announces tour stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in November

Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 18:09:49-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Superstar comedian and actor Adam Sandler is making his way to Indianapolis as part of his newly announced “I Missed You” tour.

The former SNL icon will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Indianapolis is one of just 25 North American cities Sandler will be visiting.

The Live Nation ticket presale for the show will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 12 p.m.

Tickets will be available for the general public to purchase on Friday, Sept. 15.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

