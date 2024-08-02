Aerosmith is retiring from touring as a ‘full recovery’ of Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury is ‘not possible’

(CNN) — It’s the end of an era for the iconic rock band responsible for hits like “Dream On,” “Love in an Elevator” and “Janie’s Got a Gun.”

In an announcement on their official Instagram as well as X social media accounts on Friday, the band Aerosmith informed fans and followers they are making the “heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision – as a band of brothers – to retire from the touring stage.”

The statement explained frontman Steven Tyler, whose “voice is an instrument like no other,” is still dealing with the aftermath of a vocal cord injury he suffered last year.

“He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side,” the statement on Friday read. “Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible.”

Late last September, the band shared Tyler, now 76, had “fractured his larynx,” causing the band to postpone the rest of the year’s dates for their “Peace Out” farewell tour, which had originally been announced in May 2023.

This April, they had announced rescheduled tour dates, which were to have begun in mid-September and run through the end of February 2025.

Noting in their statement this week they have “always wanted to blow your mind when performing,” Aerosmith shared it “has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.”

Aerosmith, fronted by Tyler, originally formed in 1970 with members Joe Perry, Ray Tabano, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer, with Brad Whitford soon replacing Tabano. The band has won four Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

