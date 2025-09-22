After Jimmy Kimmel was taken off air for a week, hundreds of artists signed a letter defending free speech

Hundreds of actors, artists and entertainers have signed a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union to call for the defense of free speech and expression in the U.S.

The letter, which does not name specific individuals responsible, warns that "government threats" against protected speech led to the temporary removal of Jimmy Kimmel's show from air and present a continued risk for entertainers, journalists, educators and students nationwide.

"In an attempt to silence its critics, our government has resorted to threatening the livelihoods of journalists, talk show hosts, artists, creatives, and entertainers across the board. This runs counter to the values our nation was built upon, and our Constitution guarantees."

More than 400 artists, entertainers and other stars from across the political spectrum have signed the letter. High-profile names include Bryan Cranston, Florence Pugh, George Takei, Jennifer Aniston, Matt Walsh, Meryl Streep, Pedro Pascal, Rosie O’Donnell and Tom Hanks.

The ACLU has also invited members of the public to sign the message.

RELATED STORY | Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show to return Tuesday after suspension over Charlie Kirk remarks

Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly returning to his late-night show on Tuesday after it was pulled by ABC last week over comments he made regarding the killing of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country," The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, said in a statement Monday. "It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."