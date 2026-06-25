Auction of Bob Ross painting with 'majestic mountains' to benefit public TV

MUNCIE, Ind. (WRTV) -- The highest bidder can have a 1988 landscape painting from Bob Ross, and it's got what he liked to call "happy little trees" and "majestic mountains."

He spent nearly his entire TV career on WIPB, a Muncie public television station, teaching people on the show called "The Joy of Painting." His final episode aired in his 30th season on WIPB in 1994, and he died July 4, 1995, at age 52 of complications from a cancer of the lymphatic system. His shows live on, airing on his YouTube channel.

Net proceeds from the June 30 auction at Bonhams of the 18-by-24-inch painting "Mountain Summit" on canvas will go to WIPB. Bonhams says Ross completed the work owned by Ball State University live on air in 1988 during Episode 10 of Series 13 of his show. The show aired from 1983 to 1994 on WIPB, which the state university in Muncie owns. A Certificate of Authenticity from Bob Ross Inc. will go to the painting's new owner.

Bonhams expects the painting to sell from $50,000 to $70,000.

A news release from Greg Fallon, associate vice president of Ball State, said the auction comes at a critical moment for WIPB and public broadcasters across the country. Federal budget reductions in 2025 led to the dissolution of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which had long provided essential funding to local educational stations.

The June 30 auction of "Mountain Summit" continues a series of Ross painting sales to benefit public television, the release said.

In November, three Ross paintings sold for more than $650,000.

Side note: The phrase "happy little trees," while often attributed to Ross, was borrowed from his mentor, painter Bill Alexander.