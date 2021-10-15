Award winners announced for the 30th Heartland International Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS — The 30th Heartland International Film Festival has announced its 2021 award winners and recipients of more than $60,000 in cash prizes through its Virtual Awards Show.

Award highlights include "All These Sons" and "Americanish" won $20,000 grand prizes, "Mass" won the FIPRESCI Award, and "Procession" won the Richard D. Propes Documentary Social Impact Award.

To see all of the 2021 Heartland International Film Festival Award Winners, click here.

Heartland International Film Festival continues through Sunday, Oct. 17 and many of the award winners still have in-person and virtual screenings.

To purchase tickets to these award-winning films can be found by clicking here. More information on film descriptions and the film schedule can be found by clicking here.