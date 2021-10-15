Bard Fest returns this month

INDIANAPOLIS — They are bringing the classics to the masses in central Indiana. Bard Fest is back this month!

It's Indy's only Shakespeare festival, and they are once again performing in front of full audiences.

The Hoosiers' take on some great plays continues for the rest of this month and into November.

Bard Fest continues this weekend, with their production of "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" at the Cat Theater in Carmel.

Then, several shows begin next weekend, including "Measure for Measure" at the Indy-Fringe Basile Theatre and "Macbeth" at the Theatre at the Fort.

To see the entire schedule and pick up tickets to those shows, visit indybardfest.com.